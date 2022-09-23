Cream Finance (CREAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00 Million

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $15.30 or 0.00079762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,183.63 or 1.00023333 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00068993 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00077419 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 766,534 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance.

Cream Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.