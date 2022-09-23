Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $4.71

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $4.31. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 2,026,479 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 1,244,676 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,055,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 159,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

