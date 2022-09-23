Credits (CS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40,801.00

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

