Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 271,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,485,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several research analysts have commented on CPG shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.23.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,849,000 after purchasing an additional 413,562 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,723,000 after purchasing an additional 305,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

