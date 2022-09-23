CRH (NYSE:CRH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.23

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 6078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CRH by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
