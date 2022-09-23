Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Trading Down 2.6%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.08 and last traded at $36.12. 10,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Croda International Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

