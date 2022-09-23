CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 72,566 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

CRWD stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.39. 2,884,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -213.81 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

