Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $815,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

