CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $19,643.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io/en-us. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications.The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions.The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

