Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Databroker (DTX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $342.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.87 or 1.00035468 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005883 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00066496 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

