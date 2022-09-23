Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 89.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Datadog by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.
Insider Activity at Datadog
Datadog Price Performance
NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $86.73. The company had a trading volume of 184,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,688.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datadog (DDOG)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.