Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 89.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Datadog by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,892.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,892.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,159,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $86.73. The company had a trading volume of 184,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,688.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

