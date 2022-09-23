David J Yvars Group Decreases Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

David J Yvars Group reduced its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,459 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 158,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PPT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 11,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,574. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.