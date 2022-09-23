David J Yvars Group Has $187,000 Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

David J Yvars Group cut its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,964,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,065,000 after buying an additional 837,374 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,607,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after buying an additional 538,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after buying an additional 496,903 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 360,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%.

