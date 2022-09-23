David J Yvars Group Sells 433 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

David J Yvars Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 314,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,901. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

