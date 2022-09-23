Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.52

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and traded as high as $5.95. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 18,002 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:DPSI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.22% of Decisionpoint Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

