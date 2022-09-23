DeHive 24-Hour Volume Reaches $62,666.00 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. DeHive has a market capitalization of $418,404.00 and $62,666.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. DeHive’s total supply is 5,105,600 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeHive’s official website is dehive.finance.

DeHive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeHive provides a first-to-market decentralized crypto index protocol. The platform allows anyone to become a holder of the top DeFi tokens packed into one index. This index comprises leading DeFi assets that serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

