Deri Protocol Price Hits $0.0252 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and $92,882.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,657,680 coins. The official website for Deri Protocol is deri.finance. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

