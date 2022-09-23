Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €25.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($25.51) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTE traded down €0.11 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €18.58 ($18.96). 6,929,191 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €18.81 and its 200-day moving average is €18.17. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

