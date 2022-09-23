DFX Finance (DFX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $47.59 Million

DFX Finance (DFX) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, DFX Finance has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One DFX Finance coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002549 BTC on popular exchanges. DFX Finance has a total market cap of $47.59 million and $76,830.00 worth of DFX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DFX Finance Profile

DFX Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. DFX Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DFX Finance is https://reddit.com/r/DFX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DFX Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DFX Finance’s official website is dfx.finance.

Buying and Selling DFX Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFX Finance is a decentralized foreign exchange (FX) protocol optimized for trading fiat-backed foreign stablecoins, (CADC, EURS, XSGD, etc.), its contracts to provide true financial localization for the customers of your global business. A decentralized protocol where users can swap non-USD stablecoins pegged to various foreign currencies is not only important, but necessary.”

