Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JDST)

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,296 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 94% compared to the typical volume of 1,703 call options.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JDST traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 166,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,403. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 248.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

