Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $25.86

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.86, but opened at $26.91. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 398,790 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

