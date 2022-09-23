Doge Killer Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Doge Killer has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Doge Killer coin can currently be bought for about $444.48 or 0.02360839 BTC on exchanges. Doge Killer has a total market capitalization of $47.85 million and $732,030.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doge Killer alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Doge Killer Coin Profile

Doge Killer was first traded on September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com.

Doge Killer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doge Killer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doge Killer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doge Killer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doge Killer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.