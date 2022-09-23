Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.47.

DLTR traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $139.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

