Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.81 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.88 EPS.

DOMO stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 2,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,613. Domo has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.55.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Domo’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Domo by 27.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Domo by 71.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

