Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) fell 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.74. 790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $858.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.96%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

About Dorchester Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,090,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

