Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) fell 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.74. 790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.
Dorchester Minerals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $858.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.
Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.96%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorchester Minerals (DMLP)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.