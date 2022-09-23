Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.85

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 28554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.58%.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shirley Wang bought 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 830.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 59,777 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,993,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 206,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 107,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

