DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Increased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,019. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

