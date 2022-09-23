Dvision Network Self Reported Market Cap Tops $41.61 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Dvision Network has a market cap of $41.61 million and approximately $442,352.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network’s launch date was October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network.

Dvision Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dvision Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

