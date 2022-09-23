Emercoin One Day Volume Reaches $7,356.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $711,203.00 and approximately $7,356.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00077399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000100 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,123,001 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

