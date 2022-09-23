Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Up 46.5% Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 46.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $330,511.05 and $57.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00219041 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00198026 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005805 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

