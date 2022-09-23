Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 74.0% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,000 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $31,865,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,309,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 562,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,568,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

