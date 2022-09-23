Equalizer Reaches One Day Volume of $49,870.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $49,870.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s launch date was April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official website is equalizer.finance/#firstPage. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Equalizer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

