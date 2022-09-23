Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 23rd (AIR, ALV, ASC, BNP, BP.B, CARE, CNR, DTE, ENI, FDX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 23rd:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €175.00 ($178.57) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €265.00 ($270.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASOS (LON:ASC)

was given a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$161.00.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($25.51) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €20.00 ($20.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $192.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €12.00 ($12.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €325.00 ($331.63) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$210.00 to C$215.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$230.00.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) had its target price reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $5.50 to $4.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €720.00 ($734.69) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €4.75 ($4.85) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €780.00 ($795.92) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$20.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$18.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €107.00 ($109.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.00 ($14.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

