Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 23rd (AIR, ALV, ASC, BNP, BP.B, CARE, CNR, DTE, ENI, FDX)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 23rd:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €175.00 ($178.57) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €265.00 ($270.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$161.00.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($25.51) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €20.00 ($20.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $192.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €12.00 ($12.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €325.00 ($331.63) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$210.00 to C$215.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$230.00.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) had its target price reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $5.50 to $4.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €720.00 ($734.69) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €4.75 ($4.85) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €780.00 ($795.92) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$20.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$18.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €107.00 ($109.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.00 ($14.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

