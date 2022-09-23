Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $174.67 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $174.67 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00015090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,150.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00287233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00149543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.00737690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00622594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.00623601 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,440,565 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

