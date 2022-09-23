Eric Sidle Sells 4,259 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CTO Eric Sidle sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $68,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 580,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10.

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.8 %

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,297,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,867. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

