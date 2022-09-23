Eric Sidle Sells 4,259 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CTO Eric Sidle sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $68,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 580,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 12th, Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10.

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.8 %

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,297,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,867. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

