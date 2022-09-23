Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) dropped 13% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 138,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 92,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$220.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.