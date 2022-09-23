Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Robin Romero Purchases 30,000 Shares

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Rating) insider Robin Romero acquired 30,000 shares of Euroz Hartleys Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$41,100.00 ($28,741.26).

Euroz Hartleys Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Euroz Hartleys Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 12.87%. This is a positive change from Euroz Hartleys Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. Euroz Hartleys Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Euroz Hartleys Group

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private clients dealing services, as well as corporate advisory services, including equity capital raising and undertaking, merger and acquisitions advisory, strategic planning and review, privatization and reconstruction, and takeover/takeover response services.

