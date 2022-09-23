Factom (FCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Factom (FCT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Factom has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Factom has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,432,113 coins. The official website for Factom is factom.org. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Factom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.”

