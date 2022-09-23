FairGame Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $890,216.60 and approximately $184,631.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014876 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002609 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FairGame

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

