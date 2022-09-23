Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 2.6%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 173,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 69,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Falco Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.60 million and a PE ratio of -19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.
About Falco Resources
Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.
