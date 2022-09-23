FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.70.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.37. The stock had a trading volume of 103,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,571. FedEx has a 12 month low of $150.34 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

