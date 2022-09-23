Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) is Newfound Research LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Newfound Research LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up about 3.1% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC owned 0.33% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDLO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:FDLO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

