Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.40. Approximately 79,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,577,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

