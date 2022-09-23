FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Stock Price Down 8.8%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 153,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 48,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.01.
FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.
FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.
