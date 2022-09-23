FintruX Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $392,909.38 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $392,909.38 and approximately $98.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,150.57 or 1.00053722 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00070477 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002292 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00077725 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

