First Financial Corp IN Acquires 3,616 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 160.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,550,730. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.