First Financial Corp IN Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

VNQ stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. 661,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,966. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

