Five Oceans Advisors Buys 2,565 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Orange were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,689 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 221,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

ORAN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 1,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,343. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

