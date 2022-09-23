Five Oceans Advisors Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $286.18. 45,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.06 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

