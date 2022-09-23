Five Oceans Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $146.58. 1,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

